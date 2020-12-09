Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report issued on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the company will earn $3.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.02. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTB. TheStreet upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE CTB opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.08.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.75. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $764.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 688,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,823,000 after purchasing an additional 274,436 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 329,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 168,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

