Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.60. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s FY2021 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $210.14 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $105.80 and a 1-year high of $213.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.30 and a 200-day moving average of $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,122,000 after purchasing an additional 165,232 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth about $1,431,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

