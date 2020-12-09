Exagen (NYSE:XGN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen (NYSE:XGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on XGN. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Exagen in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Exagen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

NYSE:XGN opened at $14.89 on Friday. Exagen has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $29.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13.

In other news, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 6,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $108,302.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $101,586.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,485.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,718 shares of company stock valued at $476,808.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 48.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Exagen by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Exagen by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Exagen by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exagen by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

