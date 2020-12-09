Exagen (NYSE:XGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen (NYSE:XGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

XGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

NYSE:XGN opened at $14.89 on Friday. Exagen has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $29.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.34.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $101,586.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,485.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 6,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $108,302.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,718 shares of company stock valued at $476,808.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XGN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 115.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exagen by 48.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Exagen by 43.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exagen by 223.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the second quarter valued at about $128,000.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

