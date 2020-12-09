(F.MI) (BIT:F) PT Set at €20.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

(F.MI) (BIT:F) has been given a €20.00 ($23.53) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on F. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of (F.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of (F.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of (F.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of (F.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.56 ($14.78).

(F.MI) has a 1-year low of €5.86 ($6.89) and a 1-year high of €9.08 ($10.68).

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for (F.MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (F.MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.