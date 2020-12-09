Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 3,572.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,809 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Fastly worth $46,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 498.0% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 17.6% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $5,948,327.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,542,296.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $631,485.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 258,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,018,274.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 926,605 shares of company stock valued at $80,368,814 in the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FSLY opened at $97.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -153.09 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fastly in a report on Friday, October 16th. Pritchard Capital lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.