Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 423.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 19,139 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $89.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average is $81.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.90. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $133.02.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.51). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.