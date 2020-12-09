Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th.

Fidelity National Information Services has raised its dividend by 34.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fidelity National Information Services has a payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to earn $6.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

NYSE:FIS opened at $151.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.37. The company has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -839.89, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.11.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $597,458.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $2,163,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,922 shares of company stock valued at $8,218,596. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

