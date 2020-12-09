Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th.
Fidelity National Information Services has raised its dividend by 34.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fidelity National Information Services has a payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to earn $6.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.
NYSE:FIS opened at $151.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.37. The company has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -839.89, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21.
FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.11.
In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $597,458.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $2,163,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,922 shares of company stock valued at $8,218,596. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.
