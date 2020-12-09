First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $18.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.