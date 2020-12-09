First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 475 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHCT. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average of $44.98.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.05%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.