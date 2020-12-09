Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,027,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,558,027,000 after purchasing an additional 253,327 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,080,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,005,000 after purchasing an additional 43,230 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,630,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fortive by 22.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,629,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,930,000 after purchasing an additional 483,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,519,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,454,000 after purchasing an additional 45,492 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $348,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $16,058,969.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $68.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.00.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

