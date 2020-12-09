FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Comerica Incorporated Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.43 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Compass Point cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.03.

Comerica stock opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 61.3% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 130,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 49,450 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 89.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 41.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

