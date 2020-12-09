FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Equifax in a research report issued on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $6.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.06 EPS.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EFX. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.06.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $184.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.81. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. Equifax has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $190.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the third quarter worth about $2,243,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 58.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Equifax by 3.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Equifax by 104.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

