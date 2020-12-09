FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a report issued on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.91.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.95.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

