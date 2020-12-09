FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kadmon in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.72). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Kadmon’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KDMN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

KDMN opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $743.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.56. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 17,262 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 21,367 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 30,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 247,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 66,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

