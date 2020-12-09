FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Nasdaq, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $6.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.61.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $128.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.39. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $139.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 20.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

