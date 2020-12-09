FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Issued By KeyCorp

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lufax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lufax’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

LU has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

LU stock opened at $14.88 on Monday. Lufax has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $20.17.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a personal financial services platform in China. It offers retail credit facilitation services, including general unsecured loans and secured loans for small business owners and salaried workers for small business operations and personal consumption; and wealth management solutions through its online wealth management platform.

