FY2020 EPS Estimates for C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Raised by Analyst

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for C-Bond Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded C-Bond Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:CBNT opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. C-Bond Systems has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35.

C-Bond Systems Company Profile

C-Bond Systems, Inc owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance glasses and properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass.

