FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Increased by Analyst

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Cohu in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cohu’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cohu from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

COHU opened at $37.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31. Cohu has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $38.88. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.19 and a beta of 1.74.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,679,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $865,063.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,371,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,590. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cohu by 81.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cohu during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cohu by 327.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

