FY2020 EPS Estimates for Mustang Bio, Inc. Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mustang Bio in a research note issued on Monday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.03). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MBIO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Mustang Bio in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

NASDAQ MBIO opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $201.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,330,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 412,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 25,348 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

