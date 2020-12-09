FY2020 EPS Estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Cut by Analyst

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.65) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.48). Wedbush also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.59% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYRS. ValuEngine downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $489.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $62,236.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $49,638.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,008.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,980 shares of company stock worth $114,649. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

