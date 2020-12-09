FY2020 EPS Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Lifted by Piper Sandler

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $20.04 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $19.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $6.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $7.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.36 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.79 earnings per share.

GS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.62.

NYSE:GS opened at $238.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 820.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,333,000 after buying an additional 1,950,030 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,078,886,000 after buying an additional 1,897,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,210,041,000 after buying an additional 1,437,089 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after buying an additional 1,392,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,030,150,000 after buying an additional 370,673 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

