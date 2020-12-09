FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report released on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($4.96) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.00). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RARE. ValuEngine downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

RARE stock opened at $137.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 2.18. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $138.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.43.

In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $262,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $991,488.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,164.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,188 shares of company stock worth $3,999,716. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

