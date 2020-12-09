FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Issued By B. Riley

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report released on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.13.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

TECK opened at $18.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 152,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,740,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,281,000 after purchasing an additional 757,390 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 122.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.