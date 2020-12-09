FY2021 Earnings Forecast for PVH Corp. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for PVH in a report released on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($1.52) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.32). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.22 EPS.

Get PVH alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PVH. CL King lowered PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $59.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

PVH stock opened at $91.68 on Monday. PVH has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $108.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.10.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Dana Perlman sold 1,856 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $168,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David F. Kozel sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $472,376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,804 shares of company stock valued at $38,004,644. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of PVH by 112.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 58.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.