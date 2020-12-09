FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Lowered by Wedbush

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.11. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

CATY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $30.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $147.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $98,364.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,399,864.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $251,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,266 shares of company stock worth $458,214 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 417,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 221,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,740,000 after purchasing an additional 71,564 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

