FY2021 EPS Estimates for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Raised by William Blair

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for salesforce.com in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now anticipates that the CRM provider will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.91. William Blair also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.53.

CRM stock opened at $227.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.33. The stock has a market cap of $207.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,138,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,808,000 after buying an additional 386,087 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total value of $4,219,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,385.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $1,252,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,766,871.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 459,861 shares of company stock worth $115,021,012. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

