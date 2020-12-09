Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GLPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Galapagos from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Galapagos from $192.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $119.81 on Monday. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $274.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 17.5% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 86.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,228,000 after purchasing an additional 47,293 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the third quarter worth $1,548,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 290.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares during the period. 11.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

