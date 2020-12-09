Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GLPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Galapagos from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Galapagos from $192.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.
Shares of GLPG stock opened at $119.81 on Monday. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $274.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.79.
About Galapagos
Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.
