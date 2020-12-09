Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 7th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GAU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galiano Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.40 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $3.00 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Galiano Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.62.

GAU opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. Galiano Gold has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $264.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Galiano Gold (NYSE:GAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02).

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Galiano Gold by 40.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 83,772 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Galiano Gold by 343.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 135,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 104,683 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Galiano Gold during the third quarter worth $801,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Galiano Gold by 72.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Galiano Gold during the second quarter worth $27,141,000. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

