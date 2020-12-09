Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €88.00 ($103.53) price target by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 6.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GXI. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.50 ($102.94) target price on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €92.69 ($109.04).

Shares of ETR:GXI opened at €94.05 ($110.65) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €93.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €91.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49. Gerresheimer AG has a 12-month low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 12-month high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -119.81.

About Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F)

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Comments


