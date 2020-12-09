Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €88.00 ($103.53) price target by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 6.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GXI. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.50 ($102.94) target price on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €92.69 ($109.04).

Shares of ETR:GXI opened at €94.05 ($110.65) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €93.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €91.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49. Gerresheimer AG has a 12-month low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 12-month high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -119.81.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

