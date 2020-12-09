Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the October 31st total of 214,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.1 days.

Shares of Grupo Lala stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Grupo Lala has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRPBF. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Lala from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Lala from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Grupo Lala from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Grupo Lala, SAB. de C.V. produces, transports, and markets flavored milk and beverages in Mexico. The company offers drinks, creams, milks, butter and margarine, chesses, smoothies yogurts, drinkable yogurts, deserts, gelatins, hams, sausages, mayonnaise, ice creams, and other products. It serves customers under the Lala, Nutrileche, Nutrideli, Nutrilety, Vigor, Borden, Promised Land, Eskimo, La Perfecta, Faixa Azul, Amelia, Danubio, Mesa, Fong, Serrabella, LecoYomi, Chiquitin, Soy Vita, Aquafrut, Plenia, Chambourcy, Fiorelo, Mileche, Boreal, Frusion, Nordica, Skim Plus, Monarca, Los Volcanes, Yome Lala, Queen, Promise Land, Reino Jong, and Le Chef brand names.

