Guess’, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Guess’ in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.91). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess”s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Guess' alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

GES opened at $19.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.81. Guess’ has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $569.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Guess”s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 223.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Guess’ during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 1,442.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Guess’ by 46.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carlos Alberini purchased 83,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,135,317.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.