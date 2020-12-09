Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HCAP. ValuEngine raised shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of HCAP stock opened at $6.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 27.36, a current ratio of 27.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.56. Harvest Capital Credit has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $9.22.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The investment management company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 41.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its products include senior secured debt, unitranche term loans, junior secured loans, subordinated debt investments, and minority equity co-investments.

