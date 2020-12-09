Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2020

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HCAP. ValuEngine raised shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of HCAP stock opened at $6.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 27.36, a current ratio of 27.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.56. Harvest Capital Credit has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $9.22.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The investment management company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 41.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its products include senior secured debt, unitranche term loans, junior secured loans, subordinated debt investments, and minority equity co-investments.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Capital Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Capital Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit