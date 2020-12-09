Head to Head Analysis: Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) vs. Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) and Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diamond Offshore Drilling and Nabors Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Offshore Drilling $980.64 million 0.03 -$357.21 million ($2.55) -0.07 Nabors Industries $3.05 billion 0.16 -$702.89 million ($66.00) -0.99

Diamond Offshore Drilling has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nabors Industries. Nabors Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamond Offshore Drilling, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Diamond Offshore Drilling has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nabors Industries has a beta of 3.35, indicating that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.2% of Diamond Offshore Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of Nabors Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Diamond Offshore Drilling shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Nabors Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Offshore Drilling and Nabors Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Offshore Drilling -140.16% -15.41% -7.11% Nabors Industries -39.93% -27.82% -7.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and Nabors Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Offshore Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Nabors Industries 11 7 0 0 1.39

Nabors Industries has a consensus target price of $51.77, suggesting a potential downside of 20.74%. Given Nabors Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nabors Industries is more favorable than Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Summary

Nabors Industries beats Diamond Offshore Drilling on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. engages in offshore drilling, which provides contract drilling services to the energy industry around the globe. The company’s fleet of offshore drilling rigs consists of drill ships and semisubmersibles. The company was founded on April 12, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software. Its drilling tools include Acculine MWD tool for well-site handling; AccuSteer tool for downhole drilling dynamics measurements, and annular and bore pressure applications; and AccuMP MWD tool that provides accurate survey, gamma, and continuous inclination data; In addition, the company offers AccuWave, an electromagnetic MWD system for use in various drilling fluid environments; Navigator collaborative guidance and advisory platform that delivers automated directional drilling information and instructions; ROCKit, a directional steering control system; and REVit, an automated real time stick-slip mitigation system. Further, it manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and other drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools; and provides automated tubular and tool handling equipment. As of December 31, 2019, the company marketed approximately 366 rigs for land-based drilling operations in the United States and Canada, as well as in 16 other countries worldwide; and 33 rigs for offshore drilling operations in the United States and internationally. Nabors Industries Ltd. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

