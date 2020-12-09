Head to Head Comparison: Unisys (NYSE:UIS) versus Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF)

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) and Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Unisys and Triple P, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unisys 0 1 1 0 2.50 Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A

Unisys currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.35%. Given Unisys’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Unisys is more favorable than Triple P.

Risk & Volatility

Unisys has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triple P has a beta of -1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 275% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.9% of Unisys shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Unisys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Triple P shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Unisys and Triple P’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unisys 37.20% -9.91% 2.69% Triple P N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Unisys and Triple P’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unisys $2.95 billion 0.36 -$17.20 million N/A N/A Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Triple P has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unisys.

Summary

Unisys beats Triple P on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products. Its products include Unisys ClearPath Forward, a software operating environment for high-intensity enterprise computing; and Unisys Stealth security software, which enables trusted identities to access micro-segmented critical assets and safely communicate through secure and encrypted channels. This segment also provides industry application products, which allow law enforcement agencies to solve crime and social services case workers assist families; travel and transportation companies manage freight and distribution; life sciences and healthcare companies manage medical devices; and financial institutions deliver omnichannel banking. The company serves customers in the government, financial services, and commercial markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

Triple P Company Profile

Triple P. N.V. provides information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions. Its services include ICT security, cloud, managed services, managed IP telephony, professional services, business continuity, unified communications, and cloud migration. The company serves care, education, government, and commercial services sectors. Triple P. N.V. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

