Head to Head Contrast: Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) & HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) and HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Kforce has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HeadHunter Group has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kforce and HeadHunter Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kforce 0 4 2 0 2.33 HeadHunter Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kforce presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 23.09%. HeadHunter Group has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.36%. Given HeadHunter Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HeadHunter Group is more favorable than Kforce.

Dividends

Kforce pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. HeadHunter Group pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Kforce pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HeadHunter Group pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kforce has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and HeadHunter Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Kforce is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kforce and HeadHunter Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kforce $1.35 billion 0.70 $130.86 million $2.35 18.26 HeadHunter Group $125.82 million 10.26 $22.44 million $0.77 33.52

Kforce has higher revenue and earnings than HeadHunter Group. Kforce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HeadHunter Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kforce and HeadHunter Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kforce 3.77% 32.56% 12.29% HeadHunter Group 20.18% 98.65% 20.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.5% of Kforce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of HeadHunter Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Kforce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kforce beats HeadHunter Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc. provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management. This segment serves clients in various industries comprising financial and business services, communications, and technology industries. The FA segment offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients in areas, including general accounting, business and cost analysis, financial analysis and reporting, taxation, budgeting, loan servicing, professional administration, audit services, and systems and controls analysis and documentation. This segment also provides transactional services, which include accounts payable and receivable, billing, payroll, credit and collections, and cash application; decision making services; and operational and technical services. This segment serves clients in various industries, including financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors. Kforce Inc. was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services. The company provides its services for businesses that are looking for job seekers to fill vacancies inside their organizations. The company was formerly known as Zemenik Trading Limited and changed its name to HeadHunter Group PLC in March 2018. HeadHunter Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

