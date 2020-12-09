Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Anita Pramoda Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Anita Pramoda sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $458,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Anita Pramoda also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 10th, Anita Pramoda sold 34,000 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $1,162,120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 415.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 274.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

