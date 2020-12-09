Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein Sells 9,500 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $353,115.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 286,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 36,582 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 22,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 34,240 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after buying an additional 121,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Health Catalyst
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
