Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein Sells 9,500 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $353,115.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 286,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 36,582 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 22,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 34,240 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after buying an additional 121,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

