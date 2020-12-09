Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Short Interest Up 9.0% in November

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,500 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the October 31st total of 230,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $26,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,747.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter worth $4,664,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 201,344 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 28.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 128,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 28,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 74,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $532.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.47). Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

HSII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heidrick & Struggles International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

