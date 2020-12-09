Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hookipa Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $13.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $297.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.02. Hookipa Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 232.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOK. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 25,343 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

