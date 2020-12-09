Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hookipa Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $13.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $297.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.02. Hookipa Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOK. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 25,343 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.
About Hookipa Pharma
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
