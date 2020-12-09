HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Insider Claire Bramley Sells 19,086 Shares

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) insider Claire Bramley sold 19,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $453,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s payout ratio is presently 30.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HP by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 31,773 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in HP by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 47,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of HP by 4.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 594,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,295,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.87.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

