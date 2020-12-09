HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. HubSpot reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $295.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jyske Bank raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.27.

In related news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $4,484,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,489,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.82, for a total transaction of $304,029.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,187,700.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,176 shares of company stock valued at $15,061,524 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 61.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in HubSpot by 58.8% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 393.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in HubSpot by 33.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $384.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.63 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $401.66.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

