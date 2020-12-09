ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Lifted to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports.
ICICI Bank stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. ICICI Bank has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ICICI Bank will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
ICICI Bank Company Profile
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
