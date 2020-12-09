ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Lifted to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

ICICI Bank stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. ICICI Bank has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ICICI Bank will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,839,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,271,805 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 472,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 146,046 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 233.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,291,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,800 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 207,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 178,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

