ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Raised to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

IBN stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. ICICI Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ICICI Bank will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,329,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,593,000 after buying an additional 25,195,190 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,892,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,212,000 after buying an additional 18,159,030 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in ICICI Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,082,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,764,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,555,000 after buying an additional 2,669,591 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in ICICI Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,036,000. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

