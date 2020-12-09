Immatics to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($5.61) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Immatics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.61) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.53). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immatics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.
Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.56).
Shares of Immatics stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. Immatics has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $17.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.47.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,968,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,525,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Immatics in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,631,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Immatics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,488,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Immatics in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,400,000. 50.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Immatics
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
