Immatics to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($5.61) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Immatics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.61) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.53). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immatics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.56).

IMTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Immatics in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Immatics in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Immatics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Immatics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Immatics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of Immatics stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. Immatics has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $17.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,968,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,525,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Immatics in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,631,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Immatics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,488,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Immatics in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,400,000. 50.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

