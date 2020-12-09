Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,400 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 715,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. FMR LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 630,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 424,978 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,423,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,558,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,534,000 after purchasing an additional 112,081 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Independent Bank by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 176,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 65,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,605,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after purchasing an additional 53,872 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day moving average of $63.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.