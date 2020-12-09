Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 4,952 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $269,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Thursday, December 3rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,481 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $135,363.36.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,059 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $269,594.11.

On Friday, November 27th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,423 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $76,528.94.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,041 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $266,920.95.

On Friday, November 20th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $136,008.86.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,487 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $133,924.95.

On Monday, November 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,082 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $272,293.56.

On Monday, November 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,105 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $105,292.10.

On Friday, November 6th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,591 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $126,881.27.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,282 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $62,574.42.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.59.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 15.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.