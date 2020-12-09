Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 218,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,949,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,383,000 after acquiring an additional 122,827 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 141,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,542,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 430,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 275,489 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73.

