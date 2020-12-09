Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,019 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,709% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. FMR LLC raised its position in Constellium by 24.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 13.2% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 22.3% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 401,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 73,171 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 20.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 809,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 136,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the second quarter worth about $423,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.42 and a beta of 2.62. Constellium has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Constellium will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

