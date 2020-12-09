Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,019 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,709% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. FMR LLC raised its position in Constellium by 24.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 13.2% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 22.3% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 401,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 73,171 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 20.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 809,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 136,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the second quarter worth about $423,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CSTM stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.42 and a beta of 2.62. Constellium has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01.
Constellium Company Profile
Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
