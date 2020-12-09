Investors Purchase Large Volume of e.l.f. Beauty Call Options (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,360 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,024% compared to the average volume of 299 call options.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 118.90 and a beta of 2.13. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.51 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $1,456,158.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $200,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,928 shares of company stock worth $4,777,477 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.